The defendants admitted getting behind the wheel while high on cannabis and cocaine and whilst drunk.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

CLAIRE EVANS, 47, of St Issells Avenue in Merlin’s Bridge, was caught driving while high on cannabis.

Evans was driving a Fiat Panda on St Issells Avenue on October 20. When tested by police, she recorded having 5.3 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 2µg/L.

She pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 9 and was banned from the roads for a year.

Evans was also fined £80 and must pay £85 in costs and a £32 surcharge.

NATHAN ENGLISH, 19, of Dinas Cross, was caught drink-driving on the B4329.

English was driving a Ford Fiesta between Bethlehem and Woodstock on February 25. When tested, he recorded having 167 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine.

The legal limit is 107.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 9.

English was banned from driving for 14 months, and must pay a £250 fine, £85 in costs and a £100 surcharge.

JAMIE DAVIES, 31, of Millbank Close in Farnham, Surrey, admitted driving while high on cocaine.

Davies was behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris on the A40 in Haverfordwest on October 14. When tested, he recorded having 64 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit for benzoylecgonine – to exclude accidental exposure – is 50µg/L.

Davies pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 9.

He was banned from driving for a year and was fined £80. Davies must also pay £85 in costs and a £32 surcharge.