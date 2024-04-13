Pembroke Town Walls Trust (PTWT) has received a grant of £208,983 for its project, 'Pembroke Town Walls and Beyond'.

The money, granted through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will enable PTWT to implement the management plan it developed in 2022/2023.

The project consists of four parts, including development and improvement of a training program in collaboration with the Tywi Centre from Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire College.

Additionally, the town's north-facing curtain walls will be restored.

Pembrokeshire Built Heritage CIC, the linked social enterprise by PTWT, will hire a consultant to develop the business.

A community engagement program designed to encourage active participation in heritage preservation will also be part of the project.

Elizabeth Gossage, chairperson of the PTWT said: "We are delighted to have had approval of this grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to be able to begin the development of our long-term Management Plan.

"We are very ready to develop and improve the levels of training we can offer while beginning the restoration of the walls and involving the community to take an active role in preserving their very special heritage."