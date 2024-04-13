Saundersfoot Cricket Club is now £2,000 richer, after becoming the latest recipient of the Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Community Champions scheme.

The cheque was handed over to the club’s president Roger Stanford, captain Yannic Parker, safeguarding officer Justin Richards, and cricketers Rhys and Taran Richards at the George V Playing Fields in Saundersfoot village.

Saundersfoot Cricket Club, originally formed in 1979, has been a central pillar in the community for years, offering competition, social interaction, and recreational fun.

The club plays in the Pembrokeshire League, with the first team in Division 1 and the second team in Division 4.

This year, a new ladies team has also been formed to offer more opportunities for local women to engage in sport.

Persimmon Homes West Wales sales director Sharon Bouhali said: "Persimmon have a proud record of supporting grassroots sports clubs in the region and we are delighted to continue that tradition with Saundersfoot Cricket Club.

"We are hopeful of bringing over 70 new homes to the village soon, providing homes for local families - not only for Saundersfoot’s current cricketers but also, for the club’s future players – whilst helping to alleviate pressures on the local housing market.

"We wish the club all the best for the remainder of the season and hope these funds help them along the way."

The president of Saundersfoot Cricket Club, Roger Standford, was pleased with the financial aid, commenting: "We’re delighted that our application to be Persimmon’s latest Community Champions winner was successful.

"Saundersfoot is a small village with a dedicated group of players and volunteers.

"So grants like this are essential for maintaining the club and our ability to operate, so we're grateful to Persimmon for choosing us.

"This way, we can continue to entertain our fans and give young people in the area the chance to play the sport they love, with all the wellbeing benefits that come with that."

At the presentation, recognition was given to Persimmon Homes West Wales' current proposal for 72 high-quality zero-carbon ready homes in the village.

With a firm focus on sustainability, the proposal makes allowances for green technology such as air-source heat pumps and solar panels, as well as electric vehicle charging points.

The plan also involves environmental enhancements, including tree retention and drainage systems.