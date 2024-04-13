The Cantabile Singers of Pembrokeshire are set to return to St Mary's Church, Pembroke, as part of the Pembroke Festival.

On Saturday, May 4, the group will deliver a unique concert in the garden, encouraging audiences to sing along with much-loved songs.

The mini-concert promises to create an enchanting atmosphere for all attendees, with plenty more activities arranged for families.

This appearance forms part of their community project 'Cantabile – Let’s Get Singing', funded by a grant from Pembrokeshire County Council's enhancing Pembrokeshire initiative.

The project aims to unite communities through the joy and benefits of singing and music, and follows a busy year for the singers, who have thrilled crowds across the county.

The performance at the Pembroke Festival will also mark the debut of their newly acquired speaker system, enhancing the sound whilst singing in the tranquil setting of St Mary's garden.