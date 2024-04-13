With the sun finally starting to shine and the days getting longer, many of us will be reaching for the shades as we head out every day.

However, doing so while driving at night could be breaking the law, with drivers risking three points on their licence and a hefty fine.

Julie Daniels from the car insurance team at Compare the Market said: “For drivers, maintaining good eyesight is an essential part of following the Highway Code and ensuring safety on the road.

“The recommended frequency for eye tests is once every two years, though more might be necessary if advised by a medical professional.

“Keep clear vision by wearing your glasses or contacts if needed while driving and consider keeping a spare pair of these in your car for emergencies.

“Maintaining your vision is the key when taking to the roads as this is an essential tool for the safety of you and other road users.”

With this in mind, these are some of the potential driving penalties caused by impaired vision to help people avoid a hefty fine — and even prison time.

Wearing tinted glasses or lenses at night

Highway Code: Rule 97

Penalty: 3 points and a £1,000 - £2,500 fine

Drivers need to be mindful of items of clothing, including sunglasses, to operate the car safely. Wearing sunglasses outside of daylight hours can limit the view of the road, leading to fines ranging from £1,000 to £2,500 and possible driving disqualification.

Getting into an accident caused by vision

Highway Code: Rule 92

Penalty: Two years imprisonment/ unlimited fine and 3-11 points

Road users are warned to keep prescriptions and eye health up to date to avoid potential prison time for dangerous driving. Neglecting eye health or prescriptions could lead to up to two years in prison if road users are unfortunate enough to be involved in an accident.

Not wearing glasses if you need to

Highway Code: Rule 97

Penalty: 3 points and a £1,000 fine

Failing to have a full view of the road ahead can leave drivers with a fine of £1,000 to £2,500. It’s crucial for those who need glasses to wear them while driving to ensure safety.