OFFICERS are investigating reports that a 15-year-old was assaulted by a teenager and a woman in her thirties.
Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an investigation in to the alleged assault at the Lydstep Point to Point event on Monday, April 1.
It was alleged that a 15-year-old girl was assaulted by two other women, one believed to be in her late teens and the other thought to be in her late thirties.
The alleged offence was said to have taken place between 4.30pm and 4.45pm near to the announcers stand.
The 15-year-old girl sustained facial injuries.
Anyone with any information which could help officers with their investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or via direct message on social media.
When reporting information, ask for PC 772 Boyt and quote the reference: 24*310890.
Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
