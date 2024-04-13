The lifeboat crew were called to launch at 9.23pm on Thursday, April 11 to help emergency services with an incident.

On the scene were the police, ambulance and fire service responding to a concern for the welfare of a person.

Angle’s lifeboat launched and made best speed to the area – where St Govan’s, Llansteffan and Dale Coastguard Rescue Teams and two full time senior coastguard officers were also present. The crew remained on scene for around 90 minutes.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police received a call for a concern for the welfare of an individual at 9pm on Thursday, April 11, on the Cleddau Bridge.

“The road was closed for approximately two hours before being re-opened. The individual was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

With the incident safely concluded, the Angle RNLI crew were stood down and returned to station. The lifeboat was readied for further service by 11.45pm.