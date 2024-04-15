Flo Saralis, a keen sportswoman who recently up running and ‘whose idea of a marathon used to be binge-watching the entire Harry Potter series in one sitting’, will be lining up alongside thousands of other hopefuls at the race start on Sunday, April 21.

Former manager of Teifi Leisure Centre and a stalwart of Aberporth Cricket Club, Mr Saralis – a lifelong sports and fitness enthusiast – died in January having been diagnosed with brain and lung cancer less than a year earlier.

He was a talented long-distance runner in his younger days, clocking a time of 1hr 21min in the 1982 Aberdare Half Marathon while raising funds for Cancer Research.

In his younger days David Saralis was a talented long-distance runner. (Image: Supplied)

“My Uncle David was passionate about sports from a young age and dedicated his career to it, including teaching PE for many years and going on to manage Cardigan Leisure Centre,” said Flo, 27, who hails from Hampshire and now lives and works in London.

“This has inspired me to complete my own marathon to support the vital work Cancer Research continues to do to help others’ fight against cancer.

"So, join me on this epic adventure, as I navigate the chaos of training, avoid potholes in the road (literally and metaphorically), and attempt to turn my newfound enthusiasm for running into a force for good, all in memory of my inspiring Uncle David."

David Saralis, who died in January, was a lifelong sports and fitness fan. (Image: Supplied)

David was also a former accounts manager of the Tivyside Advertiser when it was owned by his late father-in-law, Charles Braham, who died just days after David.

David’s daughter Claire told the Tivyside his death has ‘devastated’ the family.

“Dad was always doing some form of exercise - whether that involved team sports like cricket or playing a round of golf,” she said.

“He was walking a few miles a day right up until the onset of his symptoms which came out of the blue last March, so we were all in total shock when we received the diagnosis.

“To find out you have cancer is devastating enough, but to have two separate forms of cancer, including a glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, is even more cruel.

Flo Saralis is running the London Marathon in memory of her uncle David. (Image: Supplied)

“Flo taking part in this year’s London Marathon is not only a brilliant way of raising money for CRUK, it’s also a way of raising awareness of this awful disease.

“Research into brain cancer is such a massively under-funded area in the UK and treatments currently available on the NHS are very limited as we as a family saw first-hand.

“Life will never be the same without Dad, but we hope the money Flo raises will go some way to help others suffering from cancer.”

To find out more, or to donate, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/flos-london-marathon-1