EMERGENCY services were reported to have attended the area around Hobbs Point and the Cleddau Bridge on Saturday morning.
The Western Telegraph has heard reports that the police, RNLI, and Coastguard were on the scene early on April 13.
Local residents shared images on social media showing a HM Coastguard helicopter flying down the River Cleddau to by the Cleddau Bridge before 9am.
Dyfed-Powys Police has been contacted for more details. We understand that the incident has concluded.
