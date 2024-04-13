The Western Telegraph has heard reports that the police, RNLI, and Coastguard were on the scene early on April 13.

A coastguard helicopter (Image: Facebook)

Local residents shared images on social media showing a HM Coastguard helicopter flying down the River Cleddau to by the Cleddau Bridge before 9am.

Dyfed-Powys Police has been contacted for more details. We understand that the incident has concluded.