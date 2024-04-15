Yr Hen Efail in Cenarth has been empty for several years, but re-opened last month.

Jess Elliott told the Western Telegraph that the building – formerly The Old Smithy Craftshop and Heritage Centre – had been in her family since the 1980s.

“I’ve just finished my Masters in photography,” she said. “I asked [my grandparents] if I could open the shop back up as a gallery and museum.

“I decided back in January [to take the project on]. Me and my dad did take it on to revamp the studio part.

“It’s been in the family since the eighties, so to bring it back has been really rewarding.”

The Smithy Cottage is Grade II listed by Cadw, and it is believed that it began in 1860.

The old smithy is still there for visitors to view, including the original forge, bellows and tools. The museum also features items from across the 20th century, including sewing machines and cookware.

In the gallery, there are exhibitions from a range of local artists – including Helen Elliott, Mathew Edenbrow and Chloe Elliott-Schmid. These include paintings, photography, glass, jewellery and ceramics.

“In the gallery itself we’ve got eight artists, including myself,” said Ms Elliott.

“It’s nice to have a range of artwork. To collaborate with other artists has been really good, and really fun.”

Yr Hen Efail is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.