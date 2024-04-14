POLICE were called early on Sunday morning to an incident in Milford Haven.
The Hakin Bridge was closed at around 6am on April 14.
Officers asked people to avoid the area due to a “police incident”.
The Western Telegraph understands that the bridge has now been re-opened.
The bridge over the haven's head business park, leading to Hakin is currently closed due to a police incident.
Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.
While the incident was ongoing, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “The bridge over the haven's head business park, leading to Hakin is currently closed due to a police incident.
“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey. Thank you.”
Update: Road reopened after incident in Milford Haven this morning
Police say the road has now reopened.
The road has now reopened.
