The Hakin Bridge was closed at around 6am on April 14.

Officers asked people to avoid the area due to a “police incident”.

The Western Telegraph understands that the bridge has now been re-opened.

Update: Road reopened after incident in Milford Haven this morning

Police say the road has now reopened.