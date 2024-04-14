Luke has been reported missing from the Pembroke Dock area.

He is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long white jacket, black trousers with a white stripe and black trainers with a white stripe.

Anyone who has any information about Luke’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://orlo.uk/RlB5o, or via direct message on social media. Luke is also urged to get in touch.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information, quote the reference: DP-20240414-012.