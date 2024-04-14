The defendants were charged with driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, and speeding.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

STEPHEN OLDHOFF, 25, of Plasygamil Road in Goodwick, was caught driving without L plates despite only holding a provisional licence.

Oldhoff was driving a Mazda on the A40 in Haverfordwest on September 12. The court heard that he held a provisional licence, but the car was not displaying any L plates and Oldhoff’s passenger was not a suitable supervising passenger as they did not hold a driving licence.

The defendant admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on April 8.

Oldhoff was fined £200, and was ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £90 in costs. He also was handed six penalty points.

DANIEL JACKSON, 58, of Rhodiad Y Brenin in St Davids, was clocked doing 82mph in an Audi on the A40 near Nantyci Showground on September 15. The speed limit was 70mph.

Jackson admitted speeding, and was ordered to pay £196 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

He was also handed three penalty points at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on April 8.

MARK THACKWELL, 46, of Ermine Street in Ancaster, Lincolnshire, was caught doing 53mph in a Ford Mondeo on the A40 Narberth Road on September 7. A 40mph local traffic order was in place at the time.

Thackwell pleaded guilty to speeding, and had three points put on his licence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on April 8.

He was also fined £66 and must pay a £34 surcharge.

DARRYN JORDAN, 44, of Alexander Court in the Lansbury Park area of Caerphilly, was caught driving a Ford Transit with an expired provisional licence and without insurance.

Jordan was caught on the A40 at Narberth on September 2.

He admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on April 8.

Jordan was fined £115, and must pay £90 in costs and a £46 surcharge. He also had six points put on his licence.