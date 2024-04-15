The men were charged with assaulting a woman and a police officer, and stalking.

Their cases were heard Llanelli Magistrates’ Court and Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

DANIEL PRESTON, 37, of Newell Hill in Tenby, admitted assaulting a woman and a police officer.

Preston was accused of common assault against a woman in Tenby on March 26 and criminal damage to her property that same day.

He was also charged with assault of an emergency worker relating to a police officer in Tenby on March 27.

Preston pleaded guilty to each of the offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 28.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and he was remanded in to custody.

Preston will be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 16.

SCOTT HORTON, 41, of Skomer Drive in Milford Haven, has pleaded guilty to stalking.

Horton was alleged to have stalked a woman in Milford Haven between March 7 and 29, causing her serious alarm or distress.

He appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 2 and switched his plea to guilty.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, and Horton was granted bail. He will be sentenced on April 23 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.