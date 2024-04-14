Luke, 19, was reported missing in the Pembroke Dock area, and Dyfed-Powys Police have appealed for information to help find him.

He is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long white jacket, black trousers with a white stripe and black trainers with a white stripe.

On Sunday afternoon, Dyfed-Powys Police issued an update stating that officers were conducting searches of the areas around Hobbs Point.

Luke has been reported missing from Pembroke Dock. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“A number of enquiries are being undertaken which include a search in the Hobbs Point area,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“The public can expect to see an increase in police presence in the area while the search is ongoing.”

Anyone who has any information about Luke’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://orlo.uk/RlB5o, or via direct message on social media. Luke is also urged to get in touch.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information, quote the reference: DP-20240414-012.