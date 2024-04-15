The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning due to strong winds which will be in place across all of Wales on Monday from 6.25am until 10pm.

The strong winds are likely to cause travel disruptions, loss of power and coastal communities could be impacted by large waves and spray, with some areas set to get gusts of up to 55mph.

The weather warning will affect all of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby, St Davids and Fishguard.

This latest Met Office alert comes after a "danger to life" warning was issued for parts of Wales earlier this month due to Storm Kathleen.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across Pembrokeshire due to strong winds expected to cause disruptions.

The strong winds associated with the yellow weather warning are also set to cause:

Spray and large waves which could impact coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

Disruptions to bus and train services, with some journeys taking longer

Loss of power and other services

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

A Met Office spokesperson added: "A depression will move east just to the north of Scotland through Monday and will bring a swath of strong winds to Northern Ireland, Wales and much of England.

"Gusts of between 40 and 45 mph are expected widely inland with isolated gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph on exposed coasts and near to heavier showers.

"This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times. Winds will slowly ease through the evening and first part of Monday night."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow weather warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

All of Wales is set to be impacted by a yellow weather warning for strong winds on Monday (April 15). (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire from 6.25am to 10pm on Monday, April 15.