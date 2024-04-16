Nicky Lloyd and Javier Rodriguez will be in the lovely setting of St Mary’s Church, Tenby for the ‘Unique Moments’ performance on Thursday April 18.

Pianist and composer Javier has performed on some of Europe’s biggest stages and created a number of ground-breaking film scores, so Nicky is thrilled at the collaboration.

Amongst Javier’s own spell-binding compositions being aired at the Tenby concert will be the new music scores to poems by Nicky.

Poet's tribute

The poet said: “I will be paying tribute to many beautiful Tenby souls that have ‘gone on ahead’ but who we keep very much alive in our shared memories.”

The eight poems, about some of the Tenby people he had the privilege of knowing throughout his life, will be set to music which Nicky describes as ‘hauntingly beautiful’.

He will also be performing several poems about his beloved town of Tenby in a piece he is calling Love Letter to Tenby.

The performance, which begins at 7.30pm, is being professionally filmed, and tickets are selling fast.

They are available from Eventbrite