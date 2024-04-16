And the organisers of the legendary event have now given donations to three of the organisations who help the swim’s success and safety over the years.

The presentation of £1,000 cheques to Tenby RNLI, Tenby Surflink and St John Ambulance Cymru was made by Tenby Sea Swimming Association chairman Chris Osborne.

Retiring

The event last Thursday was Chris’s last time in the chairman’s role, as he then announced that both he and TSSA secretary Nicole Evans would be retiring from the committee after many years’ service.

Chris – whose family have been associated with the swim since its inception – said his time as chairman had been ‘huge fun and extremely rewarding’.

He will now become life president of TSSA, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Gly Osborne, and late uncle, Idris Morgan.

The swim's Disney theme brought out some colourful costumes. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Taking over as chairman is Sam Skyrme-Blackhall – a keen year-round sea swimmer – who is also Pembrokeshire County Council member for Tenby South, while her husband, Laurence Blackhall, will be the new secretary.

The swim's 1,050 swimmers were an impressive sight as they stampeded down the beach. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Sam said: “It is remarkable that something that started by the Osborne family in Tenby all those years ago has grown into the huge tradition that is our Boxing Day Swim.

“It is a true tribute to Chris that the last swim in 2023 had over a thousand swimmers taking the plunge. That is his legacy.”

'Wonderful event in our festive calendar"





She added her thanks to Nicole for her support she had shown to Chris over the years and all the hard work she had done behind the scenes with TSSA and many other organisations.

"I will endeavour to continue to carry the swim forward with enthusiasm and support from them and others and all those who make it such a wonderful event on our festive calendar.”

Chris thanked everyone who had helped to make the 2023 swim – the 51st in its history – such a success, with even the rain staying away for two hours.

The swim's fancy dress theme celebrated 100 years of Disney. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Between online entry fees and the bucket collection, more than £3,900 had been raised for TSSA funds, and there were some outstanding individual fundraising efforts.

Seven-year-old Teddy Gomez raised £892 for the Shooting Star Children’s Hospital, while St Clears RFC Under 14s raised £1,500 for Glangwili Hospital Chemo Unit.

This took the swim’s fundraising total to nearly £6,500, meaning that over its lifetime, the event has raised a total of £301,500 for charities and good causes.

The 51st Tenby Boxing Day Swim was sponsored by Harbour Wealth Independent Financial Planners; the Port of Milford Haven and Outer Reef.

Fancy dress prizes were donated by Heatherton World of Activities, Tenby Harbwr Brewery, Tenby Bookshop and Sainsbury’s.