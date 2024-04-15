Lifeboats, police, coastguard rescue teams, helicopter and senior officers were among those involved in the two searches at the weekend.

Dyfed-Powys Police said yesterday (Sunday, April 14) that they were searching the area around Hobbs Point, Pembroke Dock for 19-year-old Luke who was reported missing from the area.

Angle RNLI all-weather lifeboat was tasked twice in two days to assist in the search. Angle lifeboat carried out two extensive searches. (Image: Angle RNLI)

A report from the station on Facebook said that the first launch was at 6.22am on Saturday “following a report of calls for help coming from the water off Hobbs Point at Pembroke Dock".

Also tasked were the police, coastguard rescue teams from Dale and St Govan’s, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R187, Police Marine Unit M66 and a Milford Haven Port Authority pilot boat.

Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R187 is pictured during the search. (Image: Angle RNLI)

'Thorough search'





The report from the lifeboat station continued: “The lifeboat began a thorough search from Hobbs Point to East Llanion, covering both shorelines. Following a search of around 90 minutes, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station where she was readied for further service by 9:15am.

“The following morning at 9am, the lifeboat was tasked once again to conduct a search of the Hobbs Point area following a report of a missing person.

“The lifeboat launched and proceeded to the area and began conducting a shoreline search from the ferry terminal, heading up river covering Hobbs Point, past Llanion and up as far as Lawrenny on the southern shore before covering the north shore back down as far as Neyland Marina.

The helicopter hovers over Hobbs Point, Pembroke Dock. (Image: Angle RNLI)

“With nothing found, the Y boat was deployed to conduct a thorough search of Neyland Marina.

“Also on scene searching were the police, Police Marine Unit M66, coastguard rescue teams from Dale, St Govan’s and Llansteffan and full time coastguard senior officers.

“Following around four hours of searching with nothing found, the lifeboat and her crew were stood down to return to station where she was readied for further service by 1:30pm.”

Can you help police?





Anyone who has any information about Luke’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://orlo.uk/RlB5o, or via direct message on social media.