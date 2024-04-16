And the Trefloyne Junior Academy youngsters were no exception, despite having had many happy weeks of coaching in the dry on the floodlit range.

They took their skills developed on the practice areas onto the real fairways and greens of the Penally course when the season started with a bang on April 3.

The occasion was Trefloyne’s first adult and junior Texas Scramble, where each young golfer were accompanied by a senior player.

The under-sevens played five holes, with the over-sevens playing nine.

There was a great turnout and the results were:

Under-seven category

1, Kayla Arthur playing with her dad, Simon; 2, Jacob Cunningham with dad Adam; 3, William Morgan, with Eifion Price

Seven-16 category

1, Harper Cook, with grandfather Jim Cook; 2, Rory Henshaw, with Meurig Evans; 3, Lawri Richards with dad, Dean.

A club spokesman said: “One of the Academy's objectives is to get more girls playing, so it's encouraging that the two winners were young ladies.

"But there's always next time, boys!”

Trefloyne Juniors are also now in the Wales Golf Sixes Competition, alongside Milford Haven and Haverfordwest.

This is a six hole Texas Scramble that takes them to other courses to play against other teams in another step on the road to their growth as golfers.

Then on May 31st, it's the Trefloyne Junior Open, a Dyfed Order of Merit competition open to all juniors under 18 on January 1st 2024, who have a handicap.

For details contact golf@trefloyne.com