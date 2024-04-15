One person was sent to hospital following a crash on a major Pembrokeshire road today (Monday, April 15).
At around 10am there was a two-vehicle road collision on the B4138 from Hearthton to Gumfreston.
The injured person does not have life-threatening injuries and the road was cleared before 1pm.
A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers attended a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B4138, Hearthton to Gumfreston, just after 10am on April 15.
“One person was taken to hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicles were recovered, and the road cleared just before 1pm.”
The news broke on the Pure West Radio Facebook page, which posted: “We have had reports of an accident on the B4318 near Heatherton and Manor Park.
“Please allow for extra time and approach with caution.”
A spokesperson for Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service added: "At 10.07am on Monday, April 15, the Tenby crew was called to an incident along the B4318 near Manor Wildlife Park.
"Crew members responded to a road traffic collision involving one private motor vehicle and one commercial vehicle.
"One casualty was released by crew members by utilising a reciprocating saw and small gear, the casualty was then conveyed to hospital by ambulance.
"Dyfed-Powys Police and the Local Authority were also in attendance.
"The crew made the scene safe before leaving at 11.25am."
West Wales Ambulance Service have also been approached for comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here