At around 10am there was a two-vehicle road collision on the B4138 from Hearthton to Gumfreston.

The injured person does not have life-threatening injuries and the road was cleared before 1pm.

A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers attended a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B4138, Hearthton to Gumfreston, just after 10am on April 15.

“One person was taken to hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicles were recovered, and the road cleared just before 1pm.”

The news broke on the Pure West Radio Facebook page, which posted: “We have had reports of an accident on the B4318 near Heatherton and Manor Park.

“Please allow for extra time and approach with caution.”

A spokesperson for Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service added: "At 10.07am on Monday, April 15, the Tenby crew was called to an incident along the B4318 near Manor Wildlife Park.

"Crew members responded to a road traffic collision involving one private motor vehicle and one commercial vehicle.

"One casualty was released by crew members by utilising a reciprocating saw and small gear, the casualty was then conveyed to hospital by ambulance.

"Dyfed-Powys Police and the Local Authority were also in attendance.

"The crew made the scene safe before leaving at 11.25am."

West Wales Ambulance Service have also been approached for comment.