A fire broke out in the scrapyard of a local estate today (Monday, April 15) and forced nearby residents to evacuate.
At 11.09am, multiple Pembrokeshire fire crews from were called to an incident at the Waterston Industrial Estate in Milford Haven.
The incident also sparked a multi-agency response with the attendance of Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police, West Wales Ambulance Service, and the local authority.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 11.09am on Monday, April 15th, the Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Narberth, Fishguard, Carmarthen, Tenby and Haverfordwest crews were called to an incident at a commercial premises in the Waterston Industrial Estate, Milford Haven.
“This is currently an ongoing incident, and crews are responding to a fire involving several vehicles.
“This incident has required a multi-agency response, with Dyfed-Powys Police, the Ambulance Service and Local Authority also in attendance. Nearby residents have been evacuated from their properties.
“Please be advised that as a precaution:
“If you are in an area affected by smoke, you are advised to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and turn off any air conditioning or ventilation units.
“Motorists who must travel through areas affected by smoke should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep air vents closed.”
