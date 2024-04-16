FISHGUARD’S Theatr Gwaun are staging an exhibition of the work of a well-known Pembrokeshire family of artists.
There are two paintings on display by the eminent architect, Arthur Bedford Knapp-Fisher.
In addition there is a painting of an unusual subject by John Knapp-Fisher which is for sale via his daughter, Lucie.
“We are pleased to have an extensive exhibition of Sheila Knapp-Fisher’s artwork to include her mystical genre and beautiful flowers,” said theatre trustee Blanche Giacci.
“An interesting collection of Buzz Knapp-Fisher’s work is also on display.
“Buzz studied sculpture at Central St Martins School of Art. He is an artist and a sculptor who is heavily involved in climate change and environmental reform.”
