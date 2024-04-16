Ysgol Harri Tudur, Pembroke, is working in conjunction with Black Lives Matter Wales/ Codi Cymru BLM to showcase the display, which features stories shared by various BLM activists.

The exhibition was launched by Wales’ former First Minister, Mark Drakeford, at the St Fagans National Museum of History, near Cardiff, last month.

'Healthy debate'





Ysgol Harri Tudur’s business manager, Nick Makin, said the school is pleased to be able to host the exhibition.

He added: “Inclusivity is an important element in the school curriculum and we hope the exhibition will help inform healthy debate.”

The exhibition will be on show in the school’s main hall on Thursday April 25 and Friday April 26, .

It will be available to learners during the school days and for parents, family and friends of the school during the Thursday evening between 6pm and 10pm.

BLM stories

The exhibition consists of 30 panels depicting stories from BLM activists, along with two digital platforms.

Visitors will be able to freely move between the display and learners will be available to help guide and explain.

Some accompanying background music will be provided and refreshments – including wine and beer - will be on sale.