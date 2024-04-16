Lee Credland of no fixed abode Pembroke pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates court last week.

Credland, 38, sent the illegal message on January 18 this year.

He is due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court this week for sentencing.

Magistrates remanded Credland into custody in the interim and directed that he be sentenced via live video link, following the sentencing for a separate offence at Swansea Crown Court.