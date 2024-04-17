Pembrokeshire Performing Arts is putting on Annie the Musical at Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun on May 10, 11 and 12.

The show is the company’s debut production and is being directed by Neeve Hallett who herself put in an impressive performance as Miss Hannigan in Ysgol Bro Gwaun’s production of the show some years ago.

Pembrokeshire Performing Arts was formed after the popular Fishguard Musical Theatre Society (FMTS) came to an end and incorporates music, drama and dance.

Rain Slocombe, who formed FMTS and directed successful shows including Cats, Land of Our Fathers and Brassed Off, has also been involved in supporting the cast of Annie.

The show’s cast range in age from six to 80, with 12-year-old Polly Devonald playing Annie.

The show plays at 7pm on May 10, 2:30pm and 7pm on May 11 and 2.30pm on May 12.

Tickets are selling fast with opening night already sold out and limited availability for the other performances.

To book, visit theatrgwaun.com/production/annie.

Pembrokeshire Performing Arts is looking for companies to sponsor the production. For more information on the group or to sponsor the show, contact neeve@pembsperformingarts.com.