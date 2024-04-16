Following the declaration in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Hywel Dda has stressed that measles is circulating and the precautionary steps that should be taken if residents or their children exhibit symptoms.

People who show signs of measles are advised not to visit their GP or any other health facility without first ringing ahead.

If someone is already at a healthcare setting, they should immediately inform the staff to allow for quick isolation and stop further transmission.

The warning has been issued because measles is highly infectious and can speedily spread among unvaccinated individuals.

The initial symptoms of measles resemble those of a cold.

They might include a heightened temperature, sneezing, coughing, and red, sore, watery eyes.

A few days later, small white spots may appear inside the cheeks and on the back of the lips and usually last a few days.

After the cold-like symptoms, a rash typically surfaces starting from the face and behind the ears before it spreads to the rest of the body.

Dr Ardiana Gjini, executive director of public health at Hywel Dda UHB, said: "While there have been no confirmed cases in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion or Pembrokeshire so far this year, cases of measles have been increasing across the UK and following this outbreak in Gwent, it is important that people know what to do should they, or their child, show symptoms."

Residents can assess their symptoms by visiting the NHS 111 Wales website and contact them for advice if they suspect they have measles.

Dr Gjini continued: "If you or your child have symptoms of measles, please do not attend your GP or any other healthcare setting without phoning before arrival, or immediately notify staff on arrival."

People who contract measles, including at-risk groups such as babies, young children, pregnant women, and immune-compromised individuals, will almost always develop a high fever and a rash.

Dr Gjini further added: "The highly effective MMR vaccine is available from your GP, free on the NHS.

"Parents/guardians can check the MMR vaccine status of their child by looking at their child’s red book."

To arrange MMR vaccination or for clarification over vaccination status, patients should contact their GP.

Hywel Dda UHB’s communication hub can also advise, email ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk or call 0300 303 8322 option 1.