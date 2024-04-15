This is because the procedures around boarding passes are not the same across differing airlines and airports, leading to extra fees and delays.

To make sure flyers have everything they need when travelling back from countries like Turkey and Morroco, Ryanair and easyJet have shared some advice.

Ryanair and easyJet issue warning over little-known boarding pass rule

According to Ryanair, all travellers departing from a Morrocan airport must have a printout of their boarding pass as digital versions will not be accepted.

The airline explained: "If you depart from a Moroccan airport, a digital boarding pass will not be accepted. You must carry a physical printout of your boarding pass, and you’ll need to present this boarding pass at the Moroccan airport check-in facility."

It also states that digital passes are not accepted in Turkish airports, meaning a printout is needed.

This comes as travellers on Tripadvisor claim they have been fined 50 euros for not having a printed copy of their boarding pass at Morrocan airports. However, these fines have not been mentioned by Ryanair or easyJet, according to the Metro.

EasyJet states that it does not fine or charge people to print their boarding pass at the airport so it is always worth asking for a physical copy before heading to your destination.

However, the same cannot be said for Ryanair which charges passengers a fee of up to £20.

Regardless of where you choose to holiday this summer, it may be worth ensuring you have a printed version of your boarding pass before leaving the country.

Find out more on the easyJet and Ryanair websites.