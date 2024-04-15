Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed this afternoon, Monday April 15, that 19-year-old Luke - reported missing from the Pembroke Dock area on Saturday - has still not been found.

A large multi-agency search operation has been carried out in the Milford Haven waterway and Cleddau river area following reports that 'calls for help' were heard coming from the water at Hobbs Point, Pembroke Dock at 6.22am on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police told the Western Telegraph: "The search is continuing today."

Angle lifeboat was launched twice to assist in the search. (Image: Angle RNLI)

Also tasked were the police, coastguard rescue teams from Dale and St Govan’s, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R187, Police Marine Unit M66 and a Milford Haven Port Authority pilot boat.

'Thorough search'





The lifeboat station's report on Facebook stated: “The lifeboat began a thorough search from Hobbs Point to East Llanion, covering both shorelines. Following a search of around 90 minutes, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station where she was readied for further service by 9:15am.

“The following morning at 9am, the lifeboat was tasked once again to conduct a search of the Hobbs Point area following a report of a missing person.

“The lifeboat launched and proceeded to the area and began conducting a shoreline search from the ferry terminal, heading up river covering Hobbs Point, past Llanion and up as far as Lawrenny on the southern shore before covering the north shore back down as far as Neyland Marina.

“With nothing found, the Y boat was deployed to conduct a thorough search of Neyland Marina.

“Also on scene searching were the police, Police Marine Unit M66, coastguard rescue teams from Dale, St Govan’s and Llansteffan and full time coastguard senior officers.

“Following around four hours of searching with nothing found, the lifeboat and her crew were stood down to return to station where she was readied for further service by 1:30pm.”

Can you help police?





Anyone who has any information about Luke’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://orlo.uk/RlB5o, or via direct message on social media.