The mines on Caerfai beach near St Davids were originally washed ashore in the 1950s. They were defused and left on the beach to become buried in the sand.

They can be seen when the tidal conditions have been such that the sand that sometimes covers them is washed away.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said that the mines would remain in situ as they are of local significance.

However, the authority is urging people to take care around them while they are exposed as the edges may be jagged.

“The recent tides have exposed three Second World War sea-mines on the eastern mid and upper side of Caerfai beach,” said a spokesperson for the authority.

“We are not removing them as they are of historic interest, but please take care not to step on them as they may be sharp.”