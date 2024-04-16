A long-term, sustainable plan to feed the population needs to be set up, warned the commissioner Derek Walker.

Mr Walker insists a plan is urgently needed in the wake of an unpredictable global food system.

This provision would protect the less fortunate and future generations, ensuring they have access to a nutritious and affordable food supply.

Wales is the only country in the world with a Well-being of Future Generations Act, and his role includes the support and challenge of public bodies, like councils and health boards.

He aids them in future-proofing their operations.

He is hosting a gathering on April 16, with stakeholders examining how to shield Wales from future food shortages and extreme price hikes, given the volatile global food system.

Professor Tim Lang, due to speak at the event, warns that the UK is ill-prepared for future food shortages, which could result in barren supermarket shelves and further price increases.

Several areas in Wales - including Conwy, Denbighshire and Cardiff - have already begun securing a more sustainable food future.

Mr Walker said: "Food security is a major well-being issue that we can’t escape, and Wales needs a plan for people to have access to healthy, affordable food for generations to come.

"Food security must be a core part of a new food strategy for Wales that protects all of us in the face of continuing war, climate change, and trade barriers against an already spiralling food poverty.

"I want to see a future where we grow the food that feeds our loved ones in hospitals and schools."

He also called for a scheme involving farmers and experts to create food networks.

His seven-year strategy, Cymru Can, calls for better enactment of the Well-being of Future Generations Act and recognises food as a key obstacle in achieving Wales' well-being goals.

Duncan Fisher of Our Food 1200 said: "Addressing food security unites interests across Wales – farming, food poverty; rural and urban – as demonstrated by the wide cross-sectoral interest in the meeting today.

"A food strategy must address the two big food issues of our time, food poverty and the future of our farming."