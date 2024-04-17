Local Senedd member Paul Davies has said that the licence of RML which owns and runs Withyhedge Landfill Site outside Haverfordwest must be revoked as the operator had failed to resolve the odour issues at the site, despite promising to do so by the April 5.

The smell from the landfill site has plagued the lives of locals since October. Some report that the gas from the site can be smelt as far away as St Davids while those living near the site say that it is affecting their health and that of their families and pets.

Natural Resources Wales gave RML until April 5 to complete work to prevent gasses escaping from the site.

However, after that date locals said that the stink was still prevalent and last week demonstrated outside County Hall, Haverfordwest, urging the authorities to take action.

Stop the Stink campaigners demonstrating outside County Hall. Picture: Western Telegraph

In a statement issued last week RML said that the work to stop the stink meant that a large quantity of waste had to be moved from the top of the landfill into the next cell.

The top and sides of the problem cell were then and gas wells and collection pipework installed. The company said that the gas abstraction system became active during the first week in April.

However, it said that the gas collection infrastructure in the next cell was not complete and there was still the potential for odour to escape.

RML said that it was confident that the work could be completed within a few weeks.

“We share the community’s disappointment that the works on the capping area have not terminated the odour problems,” said the statement. “But can assure the community that the necessary works will be concluded soon, and the odour issue will be finally addressed.”

NRW said on Friday that it had visited the site and that a visual inspection seemed to confirm that the work had been done but that it was waiting for survey and construction validation reports from RML L in order to undertake a formal assessment.

It added that it was also considering plans from RML to address other possible areas on site where odour may be coming from.

In the meantime Mr Davies has written to the First Minister and Natural Resources Wales, calling for the licence to be revoked.

He said that concerned constituents have raised their frustration and disappointment and called for the Welsh Government to intervene.

“I’m extremely disappointed that the situation has not been resolved by April 5, as was promised by the operator,” he said.

“Constituents have contacted me to say that the problem still remains and given that actions to date have not solved this matter, then it’s only appropriate that the licence is revoked.

“The ongoing odours coming from the site are having a huge impact on people’s lives and it’s not acceptable.

“Despite talk of action, little progress has been made and people are still suffering. It’s time now for the licence to be revoked so that the community can live without having to endure these awful odours any longer.”