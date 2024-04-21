Seren Thorne from Letterston first picked up a gun at the tender age of eight while still a pupil at Ysgol Casblaidd.

She started shooting at eight, as part of South Pembrokeshire Pony Club’s tetrathlon which includes shooting, swimming, running and riding competitions.

During her time at tetrathlon, she competed for both Area 18 and Wales and Borders team. It was the shooting element of the competition that Seren’s strength lay and was invited to be part of the Welsh development pistol team.

During this time she competed in target sprint, an internationally recognised air rifle discipline that combines running with target shooting, representing Wales and winning medals as well as being introduced to the rifle.

Seren, who attended, Ysgol Bro Gwaun and Haverfordwest High sixth form made the decision in 2020 to move to precision air rifle. Once lockdown was over she went from strength to strength at rifle shooting.

She is now part of the Welsh performance pathway which is exclusively for athletes who demonstrate the ability to win medals at The Commonwealth Games or who are progressing to selection levels to be invited to the UKA World Class Programme.

She is also on the high performance pathway at Cardiff University where she is studying music. This provides elite student-athletes with a host of support services and aims to enable elite athletes to continue to train and compete at the highest level while studying.

This year Seren has definitely been on target. In February she was selected to represent Great Britain at the junior World Cup in Grenada. She won an individual silver medal and broke the British finals junior women’s record on the first day.

On the second day, she took part in the mixed pairs where she broke the British mixed team record with her partner. "I feel great," said Seren following the medal ceremony. "It was a great achievement and I'm very happy about it. I struggled a bit in the qualification, but managed to get into the right headspace for the final and it all went very nicely."

Later that month she took part in the British Open Airgun championships where she was crowned British junior women’s champion and this month gained silver in the rifle juniors section of the Air Series Grand Final.

Seren is also a singer and has been on the National Youth Choir of Wales for the last four years.

Whether its singing or shooting it seems this lass from Letterston is one to watch.