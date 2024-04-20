Oswyn Ward currently has 150 followers on the social media platform and has cooked a variety of delicious dishes including Bara brith, Glamorgan sausages, spaghetti bolognese, chilli con carne, lasagne, meatballs, omelette, and pizza alongside her mother Madison.

Oswyn is also set to make an appearance on This Morning and meet celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo.

Oswyn and her mum Madison cooking together in the kitchen.

Oswyn and her dad getting to work in the kitchen. (Image: Madison Ward)Mum Madison said: “So my two-year-old daughter Ozzy has grasped this wonderful passion for cooking. She was always involved when either me or her dad were cooking in the kitchen and showed great interest for it from day one.

“She explored more herself and discovered Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior and became more interested in the show This Morning when Gino D’Acampo was cooking while she got ready for school.”

Oswyn was happy with her chocolate mixture in the bowl.

“We just love watching her confidence and enthusiasm grow as she goes from a chaotic egg explosion to a perfectly precise crack. I feel that for her age she is remarkable, and we are very proud of her.”

On her Tik Tok channel, Oswyn does a walkthrough for different recipes and explains what you should and should not do with her unique catchphrases.

Oswyn showing her friend a live cooking demo.

Oswyn is always having fun in the kitchen.

“All I do is guide her through what instruction is next,” Madison continued.

“But the rest is all on her. She tells me what she needs and if she needs helps. But that is it, and whatever the result she is so proud of it.

Oswyn showing her 9-month old brother Jai how to mix.

“We were ecstatic that people loved her videos, considering they’re usually of herself in pyjamas with a chaotic background. Like her nine-month-old brother crawling around, dad dancing, cats playing or friends visiting.”

Madison was inspired to introduce her daughter to cooking when she noticed how watching kids YouTube videos made Oswyn more spoilt.

Madison helps Oswyn in the kitchen when she needs it.

She said: “I decided to play a pretend cooking show with Oswyn and film it so she could watch herself instead on her own channel. I also filtered more educational videos of kids who also loved to cook as it was more of a positive influence.

“I then decided to post these videos officially on social media for our friends and family to watch how confident and charismatic she was. We had a lot of interest and realised this could be a nice door-opener for her.

Oswyn enjoys cooking a variety of food such as Spaghetti Bolognese, Chilli con carne and Lasagne.

“We believe her story is a real feel-good inspiration to other mums and kids who are looking for a hobby that is great for bonding and teaches them good life skills at an early age.”

Videos of Oswyn cooking can be found on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram under @oswyn_the_chef and Chef Oswyn on Facebook.