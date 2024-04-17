The charity, ready to celebrate a significant milestone in its history, is aiming to rehome its one-millionth hen this year.

In order to achieve this feat, it is calling for community support for its expansion plans.

Head of operations, Gaynor Davies, outlined the charity’s vision.

She said: "We have set our heart on expanding in parts of Mid and North Wales and as such need new host sites and volunteers to form life-saving teams which will result in more hens being saved from slaughter before starting them on the road to a free-range retirement as much loved pets."

Such an undertaking cannot be achieved without public support, Ms Davies stressed.

The charity is searching for hosts with suitable properties for rehoming the chickens.

"We’re looking for someone with a property that would lend itself to becoming an ideal rehoming site and who is willing to commit to 8-10 weekends each year."

The rehoming process occurs over a day and requires a secure location such as a shed, barn, or stable.

Essential facilities for the perfect home include electricity, a water supply, and parking space for six or more vehicles.

Storage for equipment and good road access are seen as additional benefits.

The BHWT is also keen to gather enthusiastic volunteers who are ready to perform a good deed as part of a team.

More information about what roles are available and how to apply can be found on the charity's website.

Ms Davies said: "If you live in or around Powys, Shropshire, Ceredigion and Gwynedd and would like to know more about what’s involved, we’d love a no obligation chicken chat with you.

"Just think of the feelgood fact you’ll get from saving hundreds of feathery lives every year – there’s nothing quite like it!"