The comments came after testimony from Richard Pugh, head of partnerships for Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales, prompting Russell George MS, Welsh Conservative shadow health minister, to voice criticism of the current system.

Mr Pugh had remarked: "The harsh reality is that despite the tireless commitment of front-line healthcare staff, Wales is failing to offer the timely care that every cancer patient desperately needs.

"Only last month we highlighted how national cancer treatment targets had once again been missed...And for some cancer types, almost two thirds of the people affected are not being treated on time."

In response, Mr George denounced the current state, stating, "This is an abysmal assessment of our Labour-run Welsh NHS.

"In Labour-run Wales, national cancer targets are consistently missed with nearly half of patients not receiving treatment within the target time."

Disquietingly, he emphasised the urgency of these concerns, saying, "The Welsh Conservatives would spend the full Barnett consequential uplift received for health on our Welsh NHS to fully resource the effort to tackle the longest waiting lists in the UK."

This information comes as Cancer Research UK engages in active campaigning in Wales, appealing for people to consult with their GP about any symptoms.

The motivation behind this campaign is rooted in growing fears regarding delayed appointments and lengthy waiting times, leading to around half of people with cancer symptoms not contacting their GP.