The crash, involving a car and a lorry, took place at around 12.30pm on Bulford Road in Johnston.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, but the road remains closed whilst a car is recovered.

A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a road traffic collision on Bulford Road, Johnston, at just after 12.30pm on Tuesday, April 16.

“The collision involved a lorry and a car.

“Two occupants of the car were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“The road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident. It remains closed whilst the car is recovered.”

Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.