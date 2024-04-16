Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Haverfordwest today (Tuesday, April 16).
The crash, involving a car and a lorry, took place at around 12.30pm on Bulford Road in Johnston.
Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, but the road remains closed whilst a car is recovered.
A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a road traffic collision on Bulford Road, Johnston, at just after 12.30pm on Tuesday, April 16.
“The collision involved a lorry and a car.
“Two occupants of the car were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
“The road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident. It remains closed whilst the car is recovered.”
Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here