Ysgol Greenhill and Pembrokeshire County Council have welcomed the glowing Estyn report, recently released following a full on-site examination of the school in January 2024.

Estyn, the educational and training watchdog for Wales, praised the work of the school's leadership and staff in creating an effective learning environment where pupils make good progress.

In particular, it noted the supportive leadership of the headteacher, which encouraged the development of a culture of collaboration towards the shared ambition of becoming a self-improving school.

Leaders were credited for significant improvements across the important areas of pupil learning, attitudes and the provision of care for their wellbeing.

Ysgol Greenhill was celebrated for its approach to enhancing pupils' literacy, numeracy and digital skills with support also given for those struggling with basic skills.

The regular consideration of students' views on the quality and suitability of school provisions were also commended.

The report highlighted that the school's teachers plan well for the advancement of pupils in their learning, subject knowledge and relevant skills.

It also acknowledged the well-coordinated effort of the teachers and teaching assistants for beneficial student assistance.

The school's broad range of provisions was also noted in the report, praising the beneficial resources catering for learning, behavioural and emotional needs.

The additional learning needs team was credited for their relentless dedication to purposefully support the pupils, aiding their progress in learning and social skills.

Additionally, a notable positive was the excellent attitudes of the pupils towards their school and learning.

They felt secure and valued the friendly nature of the staff.

The sixth form students, deemed as ambassadors of the school, were applauded for their friendliness, good behaviour, and leadership contribution to the school's operations.

Headteacher David Haynes said: "I am delighted and immensely proud of this report.

"The school has made consistent progress over recent years and I very much look forward to Ysgol Greenhill being placed amongst the best schools in Wales.

"I must pay tribute to the outstanding staff and governors who have worked relentlessly to ensure that every pupil is valued and that their wellbeing and progress in their learning has been paramount.

“Ysgol Greenhill is a school that our pupils, families and wider community can be justifiably proud of.”

Unsurprisingly, the report has been met with satisfaction from Pembrokeshire County Council too.

Councillor Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and Welsh language, said: "The school has made good progress in the past two years and this is reflected in the inspection report.

"I am confident the school will continue to improve and thrive."

The school's commitment to personal development and diversity of its students was recognised by the chairwoman of the governing body, Heulwen Lear, who said: "Ysgol Greenhill’s values of kindness, respect, empathy and the celebration of diversity are reflected well in its strong commitment to pupils’ personal and social development."

The full report is available online for public viewing.