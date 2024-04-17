Tenby Community Fridge was set up soon after lockdown and has been a great success, thanks to the volunteers who run it and the people who turn up to collect its free food.

A change in circumstances for some of the volunteers means that more are sought to help keep the fridge open and operating smoothly.

Where is the fridge?





The fridge is in the Old Chapel on Tenby's Lower Frog Street, and is open the same hours as the community café - Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 3pm.

Tenby’s Community Engagement Officer, Anne Draper, explained that there are three slots for volunteers to fill.

The morning needs someone to check the fridge temperature, make sure everything is clean and tidy and put the food out that had been collected the evening before.

Around 3pm, another volunteer checks the temperature and the food again.

“Any food that doesn’t get collected before it goes stale is used for animal food, but it is much better for it to be used by someone,” said Anne.

Supermarket sweep

The evening before each fridge opening day, another volunteer goes round the local supermarkets – Tesco, Sainsburys and the Co-op - and collects any food they have put out for the fridge, which would otherwise be heading off to landfill.

They drop the food around to the fridge ready for the morning volunteer to put out.

How to help

"Half an hour a week would make a big difference," said Anne.

Anyone interested can contact Anne on 07811 359686, leave a message on the Tenby Community Fridge page on Facebook or leave their contact details in the Old Chapel.

"If you aren’t able to volunteer, just popping in to the Old Chapel and seeing if there is any food in the fridge that you could use up would also be a great help," she added.