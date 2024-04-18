Since the museum was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014, the centre has gone from strength to strength.

Today, the museum is a ‘go to’ for information on the military, maritime and social history of Pembroke Dock, an archive of specialist research knowledge on the role of the Sunderland flying boats, and a beacon for Star Wars fans.

Milennium Falcon

It houses a permanent exhibition telling the story of the life-size film prop of the iconic Millennium Falcon starship which was constructed in a former RAF hangar in Pembroke Dock in 1979.

The centre’s Falcon Fun Days have been hugely-popular events, attracting Star Wars fans from far and wide.

The Heritage Centre’s notable anniversary will be marked with an open day on Saturday April 27 between 11am and 3pm, when the museum will be free to enter.

Heritage initiatives

The centre's recently-appointed community engagement officer, Dr David Howell, said: "The Heritage Centre was the culmination of many heritage initiatives/

"Over the years, so many volunteers have given their time, skills, energies and enthusiasm to these - from the Gun Tower Museum to the Flying Boat Interpretation Centre, the Fleet Surgeons House and now in the magnificent Royal Dockyard Chapel.

"Former volunteers and family members of those involved in past years are especially welcomed. We look forward to seeing you."

For further details, see www.pdht.org, Facebook and X.