With about a third of our lives spent sleeping, ensuring we're resting comfortably is incredibly important.
There are a number of ways people try to help themselves sleep better, including a ban on screens before bed and the implementation of a sleep schedule.
However, there are a number of other ways people try to improve their sleep and overall health.
What are the health benefits of sleeping naked every night?
Here are the health benefits of sleeping in the nude every night, according to health experts.
Improved sleep
Throughout the day, our body goes through what is known as the circadian rhythm which sees us cycle through heating and cooling patterns, according to the experts over at the Sleep Foundation.
The ideal room temperature for sleeping ranges from 18C to 21C. If we become too warm (such as by wearing clothes), we risk disrupting our circadian rhythm and sleep.
Male fertility and improved vaginal health
Research has suggested that wearing tight-fitting underwear can increase the temperature of the scrotum, which can decrease sperm count in men.
Sleeping naked can prevent the Candida yeast (which causes yeast infections) from flourishing in the vagina. Wearing clothes can restrict airflow to the area, increasing the chance of infection.
Improved skin health
Clothes can impact our sleep, causing our skin to appear fatigued and making us more susceptible to wrinkles, drooping, swelling, and dark circles under our eyes.
Relationships and improved self-esteem
It has been suggested that sleeping naked with your partner can help increase feelings of fulfilment and connection.
Partners who spend more time in skin-to-skin contact are also less likely to feel stressed. This act releases a hormone called oxytocin which provides feelings of safety and love.
Sleeping naked may also improve body image and self-esteem as couples become more confident being around each other like this.
