The services are two of the DVLA’s highest volume transactions, and will not be available through the online Driver and vehicles account service.

More than 890,000 people have signed up for an account since the service was launched last year.

Along with the current features, such as opting to receive vehicle tax reminders by text or email rather than relying on paper reminders sent through the post, account holders can now complete a 10-year renewal of their photocard driving licence.

Motorists will be able to track their application, see details of their new driving licence once issued and choose whether to upload their own photo, or allow DVLA to digitally access and use their existing passport photo through its secure link with HM Passport Office.

Provisional drivers with an account can also view their provisional driving licence and add a vehicle registered in their name.

Guy Opperman, Minister for Roads and Local Transport, said: “Renewing your driving licence should be an easy, accessible, straightforward process so that motorists can continue to drive safely.

“That’s why it’s great to see DVLA offer motorists the opportunity to renew their driving licence and apply for a first provisional licence all in one place, as DVLA continues to evolve into an increasingly dynamic, digital, and customer-centric organisation.”

Julie Lennard, DVLA Chief Executive, added: “We are pleased to say that two of our most popular services are now available through our Driver and vehicles account, providing even more convenience for our customers.

“We want to make transacting with us as simple and as streamlined as possible, which is why we will continue to add more features and services to the account so that our customers can get what they need from DVLA quicker and easier than ever before.”