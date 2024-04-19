The Non Thorne's bull Glenvale 1 Hoskins Sotutu won first in his class and the junior male championship, finishing reserve overall male.

There was also an impressive debut from first-time seller Will Medforth, of Penrhyn Stud Farm, Llanrug, Caernarfon. He finished third in his class but ended up having one of the highest selling animals at 5,000gns.

Leading the trade at Shrewsbury Livestock Market was Rempstone 1 Woody S658, fetching an impressive 8,000gns. Bred by M. Ludgate of Thame, Oxford, the top priced bull caught the eye of judge Sally Mitchell, Lanscombe Herefords, leading Woody not only to secure first place in his class and moving forward to claim the title of Senior Bull Champion and Grand Male Champion.

Born from Fisher 1 Cherry N431 and sired by Fisher 1 Socrates S509, Woody boasts impressive calving figures, placing him in the top 10% of his category. He was eagerly sought out by new breeder Andrew Thomas, Ffynnon Luan Farm, Maes Y Bont, Llanelli, who is in the initial stages of establishing his own pedigree Hereford herd.

Another success within the Rempstone collection saw offering Rempstone 1 Alcatraz N685 stand as Reserve Junior Male Champion and finish the day selling for 3,900gns.

Across the board, 44 bulls averaged £3,612, having cleared at 68 per cent.

Blazing the trail in the female trade was Harveybros 1 Crocus Aurora from father-daughter team, George and Sophie Harvey, Balfron, Glasgow who hit 6,400gns securing the purchase for Vaughan Farms Ltd, Hereford.

Will Medforth, from Llanrug, Gwynedd, who joined the society in 2021 attended previous sales as a buyer. It was at the Sky-High reduction sale that he purchased Sky High 1 Miss Staffordshire for the top call of 7,000gns from breeder Boomer Birch and Graham Brindley, Weston Staffordshire.

No stranger to pedigree breeding with rare breed horses and Suffolk sheep at home, Mr Medforth made his way back to the market hall this time in the role of a seller.

Sky High 1 Miss Staffordshire, his earlier acquisition, proved her worth by yielding Penryhyn 1 Watchman, Medforth's first sale who fetched 5,000gns before he exited the sales ring. He’ll be travelling the short distance from the mart to Craven Arms under the ownership of JH Morris & Son.

The October born heifer Studdolph 1 Angela 623, sired by Vexour 1 Palmer, earned breeder Non Thorne 4,000gns and a second place ribbon within her class.

She has found a home with R Hamilton & I Lammie, Cumnock, East Ayrshire as a foundation female for their newly established Hereford herd.

Also from the Thorne family, Glenvale 1 Hoskins Sotutu came out on top within the Junior Male Championship after winning his class.

Bulls, Clearance 68% with an average sale price £3,612.00

Heifers, Clearance 67% with an average sale price £3,533.25

Overall Average – £3,592.31

Auctioneers – Halls