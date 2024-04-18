The president, Margaret Luff, welcomed Kathryn Wilkins, county WI chairwoman of the membership committee and Janice Roberts as guest attendees.

Robert Palmer was the guest speaker for the meeting alongside his wife, and he regaled the members with an Easter Floral Demonstration from "Fascinating Flowers".

Sandra Thompson and Marilyn Williams took home the floral arrangements, which he donated to the members.

Pauline Charlott won the "Easter Bonnet" competition, followed by Marilyn Williams and Margaret Luff.

St Twynell's Hall hosts the upcoming Penfro Group meeting at 7pm on May 15.

The group will meet again on May 7 with Andy Shobbrook discussing "Discoveries in Haverfordwest".