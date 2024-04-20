Carbon trading will be the key topic of discussion at the next Pembrokeshire NFU Cymru county meeting.
Guest speaker at the event at Quoits Hill Farm in Hundleton, on Wednesday, April 24, at 7pm will be NFU Senior Economist Sanjay Dhanda.
Mr Dhanda will discuss the different types and values of carbon stored in the context of various farming activities.
Steven Bradley and Paul Renfro from the Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum will also discuss a local project ‘Developing Investable Action for River Restoration’ on the river Cleddau.
Simon Davies, Pembrokeshire NFU Cymru County Chairman, said: “The topic of carbon trading is one that has gained more interest in recent months and years, so I’m pleased we’ve been able to secure a county meeting dedicated to this issue. I look forward to learning more from Sanjay and to hear about the Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum project.”
Anyone wishing to attend this meeting is asked to register beforehand by contacting the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200 or emailing nfu.cymru@nfu.org.uk
