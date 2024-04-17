The popular Challenge Wales middle distance triathlon will take place on June 9. The triathlon includes a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile cycle, and 13.1-mile run.

A shorter sprint distance option is also available to ensure all athletic abilities are catered for.

The main event consists of a two lap sea swim in Fishguard Bay, a two lap bike course from Fishguard to St Davids and a four lap looped run on Fishguard’s Marine Walk and out onto the small breakwater.

The event boasts that the cycling part takes place on fully closed roads.

To facilitate this there will be phased road closures affecting the A487 between Fishguard and St Davids during the event.

The road between Fishguard and Mathry will be closed from 9.45 am until 3pm; the road between Mathry and Croesgoch will be closed from 10am until 3pm and the road between Criaesgoch and St Davids will be closed from 10am until 2.45pm.

There are crossing points in place with the B4331 in Mathry, at the Llangloffan turning and at the B4330 junction near Croesgoch.

Diversions are in place between Fishguard and St Davids that will take drivers via Haverfordwest.

The event is also looking for volunteers to help marshal and on food stations and is offering free marketing and promotional support for local businesses.

To find out more about the road closures, ring 01437 765 777 or email info@activitywalesevents.com.

To volunteer or to find out more about marketing email sarah@activitywalesevents.com or call on the number above.

Total entries for this year’s event have increased to a record 1,000 for 2024, up 650 from last year.

There are limited spaces left for this year’s event and further information can be found at the Challenge Wales website, linked above.