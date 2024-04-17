The alleged incident occurred between midday and 1pm last Thursday (April 11) between Rosemarket and Jordanston.

Police are appealing for more information and have released the following description about the offender.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-thirties, of large build and about six foot, five inches tall. He has brown eyes and brown hair that is around two inches long on the sides and naturally curly on the top and has a short brown beard.

“He was wearing a light navy puffer jacket that was fully zipped up with no hood, he had dark blue denim jeans and leather brown shoes that looked like they had been polished.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101, email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.