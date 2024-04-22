The 'Dolphin Diet Detectives' initiative of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW) has been awarded a £249,306 grant from the Welsh Government’s Nature Networks Fund Round 3.

The grant will support further research opportunities enriching WTSWW’s dolphin marine conservation efforts in Cardigan Bay until March 2026 and will be delivered in concert with Aberystwyth and Cardiff Universities.

The scheme involves the collection of dolphin faecal samples, from which DNA will be extracted and used in genetic 'metabarcoding'. This process, to be performed by Aberystwyth University researchers, will reveal the different species that the dolphins are eating at various times and locations.

Dr Sarah Perry, marine conservation and research manager at WTSWW said: "We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking project, using cutting-edge environmental DNA (eDNA) and genetic techniques to unravel the mysteries of bottlenose dolphin ecology in Cardigan Bay."

She highlighted the project's dual aim to contribute to conservation strategies and involve the community, characterising it as a "collaborative endeavour, uniting science and community for a sustainable future."

The project involves collecting dolphin faeces and extracting DNA (Image: Lyndon Lomax)

The DNA extracted will also be used to create individual profiles for each dolphin, including details like sex, family relationships, population size, breeding potential and movement patterns.

These profiles will then be matched with individual bottlenose dolphin photo ID records.

Alongside this, water samples will be collected throughout Cardigan Bay.

Using eDNA methods, the project will identify the availability of prey species.

Validation of these findings will be supported by Cardiff University, who will employ Baited Underwater Video Systems (BRUVS) to record marine species in the area.

Dr David Wilcockson from Aberystwyth University emphasised the importance of community involvement, saying: "They are the 'dolphin detectives' and we hope this will provide a pathway by which they can feel more connected to their local environment and encourage conservation activities beyond the project."

Echoing this excitement, Dr Neil Cook from Cardiff University described the project as "incredibly exciting" and added: "BRUVS give us a guest pass to the seafloor – we use bait to attract species to our cameras, allowing us to make abundance estimates and see how the marine community changes across space and time."

Community engagement will also feature in the form of science days and digital content, aimed at bringing the project's scientific techniques to life.