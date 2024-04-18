On April 13, Dunvant Male Voice Choir and Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir, founded in 1895 and 1896 respectively, joined forces for an acclaimed performance at St David's Cathedral.

This concert marked the fifth installment of Dunvant's "Tour of Wales", wherein the choir performs in the six Anglican Cathedrals.

Prior performances had taken place in Brecon, Bangor, St Asaph, and Newport.

Joining the choirs for the evening was Kathrine Foxall, an 18-year-old soprano and winner of the 2022 Dunvant Male Voice Choir Young Singer of the Year Award.

She is currently studying at the Manchester College of Music.

The choirs presented a varied repertoire that included numbers in both Welsh and English, featuring pieces from Verdi, Richard Rodgers, Robert Arwyn and Emrys Jones.

These performances are attributed to the hard work of the supporting music teams, including Sarah Sharpe, Haverfordwest musical director, Peter Griffiths, accompanist, and Dunvant's musical director, Jonathan Rogers, supported by accompanists Tony Phipps and D Huw Rees.

The tour will conclude with a final concert at Llandaff Cathedral on June 22, followed by a special extravaganza at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on July 27.

This final performance will see Dunvant and Haverfordwest re-joining with the Brecon Male Choir and internationally renowned Tenor, Rhys Meirion.

Dunvant Male Voice Choir welcomes new members interested in joining one of the most active and ambitious male choirs in Wales.

Contact the recruitment officer, Huw Landeg Morris at joinus@dunvantchoir.wales for more information.