Ambitions to make a Pembrokeshire river more resilient to the climate and nature emergencies are gaining traction, thanks to a restoration project by the Natural Resources Wales’ (NRW) Four Rivers for LIFE team.

The Western Cleddau River, designated as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and previously heavily modified, has seen significant enhancement in its habitat condition and health since the project's beginnings in October 2023.

The approach focused on restoring the river's natural dynamics.

Large wood was initially integrated into the river to mimic natural processes, narrowing the channel and triggering localised erosion.

This introduced new meanders, creating a vital habitat for important fish like lamprey and trout, providing both shelter and a breeding ground.

Nathan Walton, reserves manager West and wildlife trust officer for Pembrokeshire said: "The installation of a number of woody structures in the river is working well.

"The root plates are helping to slow water flow and encourage the natural re-meandering of the watercourse."

He also noted that water levels have improved significantly, enhancing the reserve's wetland features and benefiting its dependent species.

Parallel efforts were directed towards Llangloffan Fen, a lowland wetland in the river's upper part, managed by the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW), NRW, and local landowners.

Mr Walton thanked the project for its work on the site.

The second project followed similar principles, reinstating large boulders in the Western Cleddau River near Letterston village, believed to have been removed during historic dredging in the late 1960s.

The process improved flow diversity and created varying flow types, vital for the insects contributing to food chains supporting species like salmon and otters.

Duncan Dumbreck from the Four Rivers for LIFE project stated: "Historic surveys of fish and aquatic insects have found a mix of trout, lamprey, bullhead and stickleback in this part of the river.

"This regenerated habitat will be vital to the survival of species like salmon, which are at risk of becoming extinct in some rivers in Wales."

Recognising that habitat restoration is generally a slow process, these initiatives are credited with accelerating natural recovery methods, safeguarding the survival of a rich variety of aquatic species.

The work was made possible through funding from the EU LIFE programme, devoted to restoring freshwater habitats for rare and crucial species.